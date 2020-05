EU-Wahl: Großes Gedränge im Lager der Protestparteien

epa01754830 Independent eurosceptic candidate Hans-Peter Martin and his wife Heike at the EU house in Vienna, Austria, on 07 June 2009. Austria's three eurosceptic movements, including far-right parties, won 36 per cent of the votes for the European Parliament on 07 June, according to projections based on 57 per cent of counted ballots. EPA/HERBERT P. OCZERET

