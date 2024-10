Abschied von Erdogans Erzfeind: Fethullah Gülen in den USA beigesetzt

© APA/EPA/SELAHATTIN SEVI/HANDOUT ZAMAN DAILY NEWSPAPERepa04002151 A handout picture made avaliable on 27 December 2013 provided by Zaman Daily newpspaper shows Fethullah Gulen, an Islamic opinion leader and founder of the Gulen movement, in Pennsylvania, USA 14 October 2013. A 'state and democracy crisis' started 17 December 2013 after police raids in the high-level corruption investigation led to the arrests of 24 people, including the sons of three ministers and the chief executive of state-run Halkbank, Suleyman Aslan. Observers in Turkey and local media have said the corruption inquiry is part of a growing political feud between Erdogan and his former ally, Fethullah Gulen. EPA/SELAHATTIN SEVI/HANDOUT ZAMAN DAILY NEWSPAPER HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES