Deutschland und Frankreich fordern Sanktionen gegen radikale Siedler

A Palestinian woman and man collect olives during the harvest season at a grove outside Ramallah in the occupied West Bank on November 11, 2023. Since Hamas militants stormed southern Israel one month ago, killing some 1,200 -- mostly civilians -- according to Israel, there has been a dramatic rise in assaults by Israeli settlers on Palestinians living in the West Bank occupied by Israel since 1967. Before October 7 there were an average of three incidents of settler violence per day, according to the UN, but since then it has risen to seven.