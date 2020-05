Das Ende der Ära Berlusconi

epa03967369 Supporters of Silvio Berlusconi's party Forza Italia gather in front of palazzo Grazioli, Berlusconi's house in Rome, Italy, 27 November 2013. The Italian Senate on 27 November began a debate on whether to strip Forza Italia party leader Silvio Berlusconi of his Senate seat after the supreme court upheld a tax-fraud conviction against him in August, making it definitive. The 77-year-old media magnate, the dominant figure in Italian politics for the last two decades, looks set to lose a vote expected to take place later today and be ejected from parliament. EPA/ANGELO CARCONI

