Atom-Deal war zum Greifen nahe

epa03940710 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu makes a statement to the press about Iran after a meeting with US Secretary of State John Kerry at Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, Israel, 08 November 2013. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on 08 November lashed out at world powers for seeking to clinch an initial nuclear deal with Iran, as US Secretary Kerry was flying to Geneva to help secure an agreement. The five permanent members of the UN Security Council plus Germany are negotiating with Iran on short-term curbs to the country's nuclear programme in return for the suspension of sanctions. 'Iran got the deal of the century and the international community got nothing ... Israel utterly rejects it,' Netanyahu said after meeting Kerry at Tel Aviv airport, from where the US leader headed to Switzerland. EPA/DEBBIE HILL / POOL

