Yoko Ono: "Das Gefühl, noch nichts erledigt zu haben"
Yoko Ono hat als Performancekünstlerin längst bewiesen, dass sie mehr ist als nur die Muse des ermordeten John Lennon.
Die Kunst-Pionierin sorgt seit den 60ern mit ihren spektakulären Inszenierungen für Aufsehen. Etwa, wenn sie auf einer Bühne sitzt und sich teilnahmslos vom Publikum die Kleidung vom Leib schneiden lässt. Heute wird Yoko Ono unglaubliche 80. Das Alter sieht man der zierlichen Japanerin nicht an. Gestern gab sie mit Sohn Sean und der Plastic Ono Band ein Konzert in Berlin und feierte musikalisch ihren Geburtstag.
Als John Lennon (1940– 1980) eine Installation der Künstlerin 1966 in London sah, verliebte er sich in Yoko. Wiener Geschichte schrieben die beiden, als sie sich der Presse 1969 im Hotel Sacher bei einer „Bagism“-Performance in Säcke eingehüllt zeigten.
Mit solchen avantgardistischen Projekten setzt sich Yoko Ono für Frieden und Menschenrechte ein und ist an Anti-Aids-Kampagnen beteiligt. Das Jubiläum markiere den Beginn eines „ zweiten Lebens“, in dem sie eine Menge neuer Ideen umsetzen wolle, verkündete die Künstlerin in einem Interview. Die quirlige Querdenkerin sei voller Tatendrang, außerdem plage sie das Gefühl, „immer noch nichts gemacht“ zu haben.
Ihre Werkschau mit dem Titel „Half-A-Wind Show“ anlässlich ihres Achtzigers beweist das Gegenteil. Der Rückblick auf ihr vielseitiges Oeuvre ist ab Oktober 2013 in der Kunsthalle Krems zu sehen. Zahlreiche internationale Ehrungen beweisen, dass Yoko Ono mehr ist als nur die Muse des ermordeten "Beatle" John Lennon.
Ausstellungen in Frankfurt und in Krems
Japanese artist Ono sits in front of art piece "ha
GERMANY ARTS
A woman stands in front of an art piece entitled "
Japanese artist Yoko Ono stands next to art pieces
Japanese artist Ono poses as she arrives for a new
Japanese artist Yoko Ono stands next to art pieces
GERMANY ARTS
GERMANY ARTS
GERMANY ARTS
GERMANY ARTS
Japanese artist Yoko Ono dances next to art pieces
A woman stands in the centre of an installation en
Women are seen behind the art piece entitled "En T
Visitors interact with an art piece entitled "Movi
Das Leben Yoko Onos in Bildern
APFILE - In this March 16, 1972 file photo, John Lennon and Yoko Ono leave a brief deportation hearing in New York at the offices of the Department of Immigration and Naturalization. Yoko Ono is planning a series of events in Iceland to mark what would ha
dapdYoko Ono waits to meet Britains Queen Elizabeth II during her visit to the Museum of Liverpool in Liverpool, England, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2011. With 8,000 meters of public space, the recently opened museum looks at Britain and the world through the eye
EPAepa01853955 Musician and artist Yoko Ono arrives at the opening of the exhibition Nochnichtmehr in the Heinrich Boell Foundation in Berlin, Germany, 09 September 2009. Three of her installations are part of a group exhibition about the financial crisis
ORF"Kulturmontag mit art.genossen: Der Tag, an dem John Lennon starb", New York, 8. Dezember 1980: Vor dem Dakota Building wird ein Mann erschossen, es ist John Lennon. Die Dokumentation deckt die Hintergründe des Attentats auf. Zu Wort kommen seine Witw
APYoko Ono is seen at a news conference at the Contemporary Art Center in Warsaw, Poland, on Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2008 where she presented a selection of her works of art. ( AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
dapdYoko Ono performs at the SXSW Music Festival early Sunday, March 20, 2011.(Foto:Jack Plunkett/AP/dapd)
dapdYoko Ono speaks in the interview with the Associated Press in Tokyo, Japan, Friday, July 22, 2011. The widow of Beatles singer John Lennon said she was deeply saddened by the devastation caused by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami that left more tha
Ono und Lennon
ORF"Kulturmontag mit art.genossen: Der Tag, an dem John Lennon starb", New York, 8. Dezember 1980: Vor dem Dakota Building wird ein Mann erschossen, es ist John Lennon. Die Dokumentation deckt die Hintergründe des Attentats auf. Zu Wort kommen seine Witw
dapdJapanese artist and musician Yoko Ono poses by a plaque erected to British musician John Lennon during an unveiling ceremony at 34 Montagu Square in London, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2010. John Lennon is commemorated with an English Heritage blue plaque in
personen in weisses tuch gehüllt
ORF"Kulturmontag", "Changing Channels: Blick auf künstlerische Arbeit Massenmedium Fernsehen." Kultur provoziert ? immer wieder. Neuerdings sitzt ein Wolf in der "Zeit im Bild"-Deko. Das zeigt der aktuelle "Kulturmontag"-Trailer, zurzeit on Air im ORF-Pr
dapdYoko Ono performs during the Dream Power John Lennon Super Live concert at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2010. Wednesday marks the 30th anniversary of the death of her husband John Lennon, (Foto:Shizuo Kambayashi/AP/dapd)
REUTERSArtist Yoko Ono poses for photographers behind her installation "A Hole" during a preview of her exhibition "Das Gift" at the Haunch of Venison gallery in Berlin September 10, 2010. REUTERS/Thomas Peter (GERMANY - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)
REUTERSA man inspects German helmets that are part of the installation "Helmets ("Pieces of Sky")" by Yoko Ono during a preview of her exhibition "Das Gift" at the Haunch of Venison gallery in Berlin, September 10, 2010. REUTERS/Thomas Peter (GERMANY
APYoko Ono stands surrounded by her work at the Contemporary Art Center in Warsaw, Poland, on Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2008, where she presented a selection of her art. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
Cover mit Ono und Lennon
APSean Lennon, the son of John Lennon and Yoko Ono, poses during the vernissage of the 53rd Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy, Saturday, June 6, 2009. (AP Photo/Alberto Pellaschiar)
AP FILE- In this1968 file photo member of British pop band The Beatles John Lennon poses with his son Julian, sitting on his lap, and Yoko Ono at an unknown location in 1968. The woman who as a child was the basis for the Beatles song "Lucy in the Sky wi
EPAepa01303808 Yoko Ono Lennon, wife of the late Beatle John Lennon visits the house where he lived in his younger days, during a trip to Liverpool, north west England 3rd April 2007. The house, Mendips, Menlove Avenue, was the home of his aunt and uncle.