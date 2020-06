Ein Todesopfer bei Fährunglück in der Adria

The vessel Norman Atlantic is seen in this photo taken on September 26, 2014. Passengers aboard the car ferry that caught fire off the coast of Greece early on December 28, 2014 pleaded for help as rescue vessels struggled to approach the burning vessel in high winds and rough seas. The Norman Atlantic, carrying almost 500 passengers and crew and more than 200 vehicles, was 44 nautical miles northwest of the island of Corfu when it sent a distress signal after a fire started in the lower deck, Greek coast guard officials said. Mandatory Credit REUTERS/Paolo Gangemi/Handout (ITALY - Tags: DISASTER MARITIME IMAGES OF THE DAY) ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. IT IS DISTRIBUTED, EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS. REUTERS IS UNABLE TO INDEPENDENTLY VERIFY THE AUTHENTICITY, CONTENT, LOCATION OR DATE OF THIS IMAGE. NO SALES. NO ARCHIVES. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. MANDATORY CREDIT

© Bild: REUTERS/PAOLO GANGEMI