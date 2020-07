(K)ein Herz für Österreich

Austrian steel group Voestalpine Chief Executive Wolfgang Eder addresses a news conference in Vienna September 15, 2014. Voestalpine has to decide in the next five years where it will build new furnaces to replace aging plants in Austria, a time period coinciding with the run of Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker's new team starting work in November. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger (AUSTRIA - Tags: BUSINESS)

© Bild: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER