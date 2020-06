T-Mobile schreibt rote Zahlen und plant Tarif-Erhöhungen

CEO of T-Mobile Austria Andreas Bierwirth gestures during an interview with Reuters in Vienna November 8, 2013. T-Mobile Austria, the second-biggest of Austria's three mobile carriers, will likely suffer a further revenue decline this year but a turnaround may come next year thanks to a focus this year on high-value customers, he said. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger (AUSTRIA - Tags: BUSINESS TELECOMS HEADSHOT)

© Bild: Reuters/LEONHARD FOEGER