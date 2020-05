Samaras verspricht "große Opfer"

epa03508757 Volunteers make a Christmas tree with milk tin cans that have been donated to the "Medecins Du Monde" NGO, which will distribute them to the poor in Athens, Greece on 14 December 2012. Unemployment in Greece shot to 24.8 percent in the third quarter of the year, 7.1 percentage points higher than the corresponding quarter in 2011, with the number of jobless topping the 1.2 million figure, the independent Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) said on Thursday, adding that unemployment among young people (15-24 age bracket) reached 56.6 percent, and 65.4 percent among young women.The 3rd Quarter of 2012 the number of employed amounted to 3,739,018 persons while the number of unemployed amounted to 1,230,918. EPA/ORESTIS PANAGIOTOU

© Bild: APA/ORESTIS PANAGIOTOU