Hypo: Österreich will 3,5 Milliarden von Bayern

epa04448832 Bavarian Finance Minister Markus Soeder speaks at a press conference in Munich, Germany, 16 October 2014. A folder with a label reading "Constitutional Challenge Hypo Alpe Adria" sits on a table. Bavaria has filed a constitutional complaint in Austria against the planned liquidation of the Crisis-stricken bank Hypo Alpe Adria. EPA/ANDREAS GEBERT

