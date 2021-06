Barilla sorgt mit Schwulen-Sager für Eklat

FILE -- In this file photo taken on Sept. 2, 2011, is portrayed Guido Barilla , president of the Barilla group, as he attends the "Intelligence on the World, Europe, and Italy" economic forum, at Villa d'Este, in Cernobbio, on the Como Lake, Italy. Barilla in an Italian radio interview Wednesday nixed the idea of using gay families in advertising, as some other companies have done, saying Barilla envisions a "classic family." He said he supports gay marriages but not adoption since it would be "complicated" for same-sex couples to raise children. After calls mounted on Twitter for boycotts, he reiterated his backing for gay marriage in a statement Thursday, Sept. 26, 2013, but insisted traditional families have always been "identified" with the Barilla brand. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

