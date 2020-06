Leckt zart, Oachkatzlschwoaf

German TV show host Markus Lanz speaks to candidate Paul during the final German game show "Wetten Dass..?" (Bet it...?) in Nuremberg December 13, 2014. Lanz hosted the 215th and final episode of the show, which began in 1981 and became one of the most popular Saturday night programmes in Germany. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski (GERMANY - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT PROFILE)

© Bild: REUTERS/RALPH ORLOWSKI