Sperrstunde für einen begabten Säufer

epa04512075 (L-R) German actors Ulrich Tukur, Wolfram Koch, Margarita Broich and Martin Wuttke attend a press meeting at the shooting of a new episode of the crime series 'Tatort' in Heusenstamm, Germany, 02 December 2014. The working title of the new production is 'Wer bin ich?' (lit.: Who am I?). EPA/FRANK RUMPENHORST

© Bild: APA/EPA/FRANK RUMPENHORST