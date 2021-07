Aldi-Mitgründer Karl Albrecht ist tot

epa02263969 Floral wreaths lie on the grave of Theo Albrecht in Essen, Germany, 28 July 2010. Albrecht, one of the two founders of the giant discount supermarket chain Aldi is dead. According to a press statement released by the company group 'Aldi North', Albrecht died in his birthplace Essen on 24 July at the age of 88. EPA/RENE TILLMANN

© Bild: EPA/RENEÂ TILLMANN