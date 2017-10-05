Nach der Geburt: Diese Frau steht zu ihrem Körper
Nach der Geburt ihres dritten Kindes ließ sich Elise Raquel unmittelbar nach der Niederkunft nackt fotografieren. Warum, erklärt die Australierin auf Instagram.
Der weibliche Körper ist seit jeher Geisel zahlloser Schönheitsideale. Seit einigen Jahren wird unter dem Schlagwort Body Positivity gegen die Bewertung von Frauenkörpern mobil gemacht. Man kämpft für eine authentischere Darstellung von Körperlichkeit.
Weiblichkeit authentischer darzustellen, dieser Idee hat sich auch die Australierin Elise Raquel verschrieben. Dabei ist es der Dreifachmutter besonders wichtig, dass auch der vielzitierte After-Baby-Body im Netz eine realistische Repräsentanz findet.
Aus diesem Grund teilte die junge Frau Mitte Juli eine Aufnahme von sich auf Instagram, die nur wenige Stunden nach der Geburt ihrer Tochter Willa gemacht wurde. Auf dem Bild ist Raquel unbekleidet, sie steht in der Dusche und schaut auf ihren Körper herab. Auf den ersten Blick könnte man meinen, dass das Foto vor der Geburt aufgenommen wurde, denn Raquels Babybauch ist noch sehr deutlich zu erkennen.
Babybauch - auch nach der Geburt
Um die Aufklärung dieses Missverständnisses geht es Raquel – und so schriebt sie: "Es ist ein komisches Gefühl, wenn man an sich hinunter sieht und noch immer einen Babybauch sieht, obwohl man sein Kind schon in den Armen hält (…) Es ist nicht leicht mit dem Baby nach Hause zu fahren und immer noch Umstandsmode zu tragen", schreibt sie im Text zum Bild.
Let's talk postpartum bodies! I asked @belleverdiglionephotography to take this photo, just hours after giving birth to Willa, in my rawest and most vulnerable state. I was in pain and I was overcome by a flood of emotions. Elated to have welcomed our beautiful girl and so empowered and proud of what my body and I had just done! It's a strange feeling to look down and still see a bump, even though you're holding your baby in your arms, even after doing it three times. It's not easy to go home with a baby and still have to wear maternity clothes. With my first I was adamant I would just "bounce back". Everyone would say "you're young, you'll loose the baby weight in no time!" But you know what, I didn't, I never have in fact. With each baby I've gained a few more kilos and a few more stretch marks. I used to feel the need to cover up in this newborn stage, I didn't want to see my body in this state, so why would anyone else? It's taken me three babies, but I've finally realised this postpartum body isn't something to hide! I am beyond proud for what this body has given and sacralised. I am thankful that my body is able to carry and birth babies naturally. I am NOT ashamed of my (many) new stripes and my postpartum body. And neither should you! Let's celebrate postpartum bodies, in all their glory. The female body is incredible and I am so proud of what mine has done!
"Ich schäme mich nicht mehr"
Beim ersten Kind sei sie noch davon überzeugt gewesen, dass ihr Bauch sich schnell wieder zurückbilden werde – "aber wisst ihr was, es war nicht so." Raquel beschreibt, dass sich ihr Körper mit jeder Schwangerschaft und Geburt weiter verändert habe. "Mit jedem Baby habe ich ein paar Kilogramm und ein paar Dehnungsstreifen dazugewonnen", erklärt sie.
Anfangs habe sie stets das Bedürfnis verspürt, ihren Körper nach der Geburt zu bedecken. Doch mit der dritten Schwangerschaft fielen schließlich die letzten Hemmungen. "Ich schäme mich nicht für meine Dehnungsstreifen und meinen After-Baby-Body. Und ihr solltet es auch nicht tun", appelliert die Dreifachmutter an ihre 31.000 Abonnenten.
Trotz der zahlreichen positiven Kommentare und Reaktionen auf ihre Offenheit, erntete die Mutter auch Kritik. Einige User empfanden die Bilder als zu privat und intim. In einem weiteren Posting nahm Raquel kürzlich dazu Stellung: "Niemand hat mir gesagt, wie die ersten Monate nach der Geburt ablaufen würden. Ich hatte keine Ahnung, dass ich auch nach der Geburt noch so schwanger aussehen würde." Wie viele Frauen, habe sie auch sich über die Medien informiert, in denen Prominente ihre perfekten After-Baby-Bodys zeigen. Doch dann musste sie erkennen, dass diese Darstellung weit von der Realität entfernt ist. "Das vierte Trimester (die ersten drei Monate nach der Geburt, Anm. der Redaktion) ist ein Tabuthema. Ich will, dass andere Mütter, die auch in meiner Situation sind, wissen, dass sie nicht allein sind."
My post labour photo has been shared a few times on the internet this past week. And although I received a huge amount of support and had so many mothers share their own postpartum stories, I also saw many people question my decision to share such a personal photo publicly on the internet. So I thought I'd explain why. When I was pregnant with Peyton I really had no idea what post birth was really like, and you don't fully understand until you actually have a baby! I was one of the first of my friends to get pregnant, so I didn't have that support group to ask all those TMI questions about pregnancy and birth. My doctor was more concerned about setting a medically unnecessary induction date rather than explaining to me what post birth would be like! No one told me the reality of the fourth trimester. I had no idea you could still look so pregnant even after giving birth. Everyone told me I was young, I would bounce straight back, and I believed them. Just like many women do, I too used to look up to the media, celebrities who would show off their supermodel like post baby bodies just weeks after giving birth! I thought thats how it would be for me too. So when I went home from hospital four days after giving birth, still looking six months pregnant, I thought I must have done something wrong. How come I didn't look like they did post baby? How come I didn't bounce back straight away like everyone said I would? How come it took me a year to fit back into my pre baby jeans? Well, because for many women, and for me, this post baby picture that was painted in my head just wasn't realistic! There's so much pressure from society and from ourselves to look a certain way post baby, but for many that's not the case, and that's ok! I posted that photo because I wish someone had posted a photo just like mine when I was pregnant. I wish that someone had told me what realistically might happen to my body and to my mind. The fourth trimester is such a taboo topic. I want other mums also walking in my shoes to know that they're not alone. That whatever their postpartum journey may be, it's ok, it's normal and it should always be priaised! I did it for me, for you and for her!