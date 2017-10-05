Nach der Geburt: Diese Frau steht zu ihrem Körper

Der weibliche Körper ist seit jeher Geisel zahlloser Schönheitsideale. Seit einigen Jahren wird unter dem Schlagwort Body Positivity gegen die Bewertung von Frauenkörpern mobil gemacht. Man kämpft für eine authentischere Darstellung von Körperlichkeit.

Weiblichkeit authentischer darzustellen, dieser Idee hat sich auch die Australierin Elise Raquel verschrieben. Dabei ist es der Dreifachmutter besonders wichtig, dass auch der vielzitierte After-Baby-Body im Netz eine realistische Repräsentanz findet.

Aus diesem Grund teilte die junge Frau Mitte Juli eine Aufnahme von sich auf Instagram, die nur wenige Stunden nach der Geburt ihrer Tochter Willa gemacht wurde. Auf dem Bild ist Raquel unbekleidet, sie steht in der Dusche und schaut auf ihren Körper herab. Auf den ersten Blick könnte man meinen, dass das Foto vor der Geburt aufgenommen wurde, denn Raquels Babybauch ist noch sehr deutlich zu erkennen.

Babybauch - auch nach der Geburt

Um die Aufklärung dieses Missverständnisses geht es Raquel – und so schriebt sie: "Es ist ein komisches Gefühl, wenn man an sich hinunter sieht und noch immer einen Babybauch sieht, obwohl man sein Kind schon in den Armen hält (…) Es ist nicht leicht mit dem Baby nach Hause zu fahren und immer noch Umstandsmode zu tragen", schreibt sie im Text zum Bild.

"Ich schäme mich nicht mehr"

Beim ersten Kind sei sie noch davon überzeugt gewesen, dass ihr Bauch sich schnell wieder zurückbilden werde – "aber wisst ihr was, es war nicht so." Raquel beschreibt, dass sich ihr Körper mit jeder Schwangerschaft und Geburt weiter verändert habe. "Mit jedem Baby habe ich ein paar Kilogramm und ein paar Dehnungsstreifen dazugewonnen", erklärt sie.

Anfangs habe sie stets das Bedürfnis verspürt, ihren Körper nach der Geburt zu bedecken. Doch mit der dritten Schwangerschaft fielen schließlich die letzten Hemmungen. "Ich schäme mich nicht für meine Dehnungsstreifen und meinen After-Baby-Body. Und ihr solltet es auch nicht tun", appelliert die Dreifachmutter an ihre 31.000 Abonnenten.

Trotz der zahlreichen positiven Kommentare und Reaktionen auf ihre Offenheit, erntete die Mutter auch Kritik. Einige User empfanden die Bilder als zu privat und intim. In einem weiteren Posting nahm Raquel kürzlich dazu Stellung: "Niemand hat mir gesagt, wie die ersten Monate nach der Geburt ablaufen würden. Ich hatte keine Ahnung, dass ich auch nach der Geburt noch so schwanger aussehen würde." Wie viele Frauen, habe sie auch sich über die Medien informiert, in denen Prominente ihre perfekten After-Baby-Bodys zeigen. Doch dann musste sie erkennen, dass diese Darstellung weit von der Realität entfernt ist. "Das vierte Trimester (die ersten drei Monate nach der Geburt, Anm. der Redaktion) ist ein Tabuthema. Ich will, dass andere Mütter, die auch in meiner Situation sind, wissen, dass sie nicht allein sind."