Jessi Kneeland liebt Sport – und hat ihre Leidenschaft zum Beruf gemacht. Die US-Amerikanerin verdient seit mittlerweile sieben Jahren in New York als ausgebildete Fitnesstrainerin ihr Geld. Via Instagram gibt die Personal Trainerin, die unter anderem auch einen Blog im Internet betreibt, Einblicke in ihren Alltag. Besonders wichtig ist Kneeland dabei, Frauen zu vermitteln, dass sie sich nicht für ihre Körper schämen und sich selbst mit einem wohlwollenden Blick betrachten sollten.

Beleidigung auf Instagram

Auf Instagram postete Kneeland vor knapp einer Woche auch ein Foto von sich, auf dem sie im Sportoutfit zu sehen ist. Auf ihren Oberschenkeln zeichnet sich Cellulite ab. Erwähnenswert ist dieses Detail unter anderem deswegen, weil die US-Amerikanerin in den Kommentaren zum Bild von einem Mann deswegen beleidigt wurde.

"Du kannst es drehen und wenden wie du willst: Ungesundes Körperfett, wie du es hast, zu haben, ist nicht natürlich. Das kommt davon, wenn man sich schlecht ernährt oder ernährt hat und dein Körper das gespeichert hat! Hör auf schlechtes Essen zu essen und verbrenne mehr Kalorien als du in dich hineinstopfst", schrieb der User.

Den Kommentar ließ Kneeland nicht auf sich sitzen. In einem Folgepost stellte sie klar: "Tut mir leid Mann, ich habe nicht realisiert, dass ich nur deswegen Cellulite habe, weil ich einfach zu fett bin". Und weiter: "Aber mach dir keine Sorgen. Ich und mein 'unnatürliches, ungesundes Körperfett' werden trotzdem hier bleiben und anderen Frauen zu verstehen geben, dass Cellulite nichts Schlimmes ist (...) und dass Trolle wie du dumm und ungebildet sind."

Rein kosmetisches "Problem"

Cellulite ist per se kein Anzeichen von Übergewicht. Die Dellen deuten auch auf kein anderes medizinisches Problem hin. Entgegen der gängigen Meinung kann Cellulite auch bei sehr schlanken Frauen auftreten. Orangenhaut kommt zudem fast ausschließlich bei Frauen vor, da das männliche Bindegewebe eine andere Struktur hat (mehr dazu hier).