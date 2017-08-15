"Cellulite ist ungesund": Frau kontert Kommentar
80 bis 90 Prozent aller Frauen haben Cellulite. Dass die Dellen nicht auf ein gesundheitliches Problem hindeuten, scheint vor allem die Männerwelt noch immer nicht verstanden zu haben.
Jessi Kneeland liebt Sport – und hat ihre Leidenschaft zum Beruf gemacht. Die US-Amerikanerin verdient seit mittlerweile sieben Jahren in New York als ausgebildete Fitnesstrainerin ihr Geld. Via Instagram gibt die Personal Trainerin, die unter anderem auch einen Blog im Internet betreibt, Einblicke in ihren Alltag. Besonders wichtig ist Kneeland dabei, Frauen zu vermitteln, dass sie sich nicht für ihre Körper schämen und sich selbst mit einem wohlwollenden Blick betrachten sollten.
Beleidigung auf Instagram
Auf Instagram postete Kneeland vor knapp einer Woche auch ein Foto von sich, auf dem sie im Sportoutfit zu sehen ist. Auf ihren Oberschenkeln zeichnet sich Cellulite ab. Erwähnenswert ist dieses Detail unter anderem deswegen, weil die US-Amerikanerin in den Kommentaren zum Bild von einem Mann deswegen beleidigt wurde.
"Du kannst es drehen und wenden wie du willst: Ungesundes Körperfett, wie du es hast, zu haben, ist nicht natürlich. Das kommt davon, wenn man sich schlecht ernährt oder ernährt hat und dein Körper das gespeichert hat! Hör auf schlechtes Essen zu essen und verbrenne mehr Kalorien als du in dich hineinstopfst", schrieb der User.
Oh hey there, have you met my fancy fat? It's these pretty dimples along the back of my legs and butt. Some people think fancy fat is "bad," and will try to convince you to get rid of yours, but we know better. Fancy fat is just a natural, healthy, built-in decoration. (Or at least that's how I choose to see it.) # Note: There is absolutely nothing objectively true about statements like "cellulite is ugly" or "perfectly smooth and toned is more attractive." Those are just examples of a social reality we pass along to each other so often, that our brains start to believe they must be true, they're "natural," or they're "just the way things are." # But they're not. We can change the way we see things by interrupting those old thoughts, challenging and examining them, noticing how they affect us, changing what we expose ourselves to, and finding new beliefs that affect us in a more positive way. # Which exactly what I've done by re-casting my so-called embarrassing cellulite in the role of beloved Fancy Fat. ❤️ # PS my fancy fat is more visible in some lighting or poses, and less visible in others. These 2 photos were taken when I happened to notice it popping recently in the mirror at my gym. ????
Den Kommentar ließ Kneeland nicht auf sich sitzen. In einem Folgepost stellte sie klar: "Tut mir leid Mann, ich habe nicht realisiert, dass ich nur deswegen Cellulite habe, weil ich einfach zu fett bin". Und weiter: "Aber mach dir keine Sorgen. Ich und mein 'unnatürliches, ungesundes Körperfett' werden trotzdem hier bleiben und anderen Frauen zu verstehen geben, dass Cellulite nichts Schlimmes ist (...) und dass Trolle wie du dumm und ungebildet sind."
LOLOLOLOL this comment was left by a hater, on the cellulite photo I posted yesterday. This photo was taken this morning. Sorry dude, I didn't realize I have cellulite because I'm just TOO FAT!! ???????????? # Don't worry though. Me and my "unnatural, unhealthy body fat" are just gonna be over here helping women understand that there is NOTHING wrong with cellulite (or anything else about their bodies!) and that trolls like you are ignorant and uneducated. # Also I'll keep spinning my body as "none of your damn business." Because, yeah. That. # Lolllll #boybye ????????????????
Rein kosmetisches "Problem"
Cellulite ist per se kein Anzeichen von Übergewicht. Die Dellen deuten auch auf kein anderes medizinisches Problem hin. Entgegen der gängigen Meinung kann Cellulite auch bei sehr schlanken Frauen auftreten. Orangenhaut kommt zudem fast ausschließlich bei Frauen vor, da das männliche Bindegewebe eine andere Struktur hat (mehr dazu hier).