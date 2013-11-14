Verruchte Engel auf Erden
Verführerisch in Schwarz und Weiß oder verspielt in allen Farben: Die "Victoria's Secret"-Models heizten dem Big Apple wieder ordentlich ein.
Model Adriana Lima presents a creation during the
Candice Swanepoel
Adriana Lima
Model Erin Heatherton presents a creation during t
Model Cara Delevingne presents a creation during t
Model Alessandra Ambrosio presents a creation duri
Model Joan Smalls presents a creation during the a
Model Doutzen Kroes presents a creation during the
USA FASHION VICTORIA SECRET
A model presents a creation during the annual Vict
Model Behati Prinsloo presents a creation during t
Model Karlie Kloss presents a creation during the
Model Candice Swanepoel presents a creation during
Model Ieva Laguna presents a creation during the a
Model Izabel Goulart presents a creation during th
Lima presents a creation during the annual Victori
Model Candice Swanepoel presents a creation during
Model Doutzen Kroes presents a creation during the
Model Toni Garrn presents a creation during the an
USA FASHION VICTORIA SECRET
Swift gestures towards Aldridge as she presents a
Taylor Swift
Patrick Stump, Taylor Swift, Pete Wentz
USA FASHION VICTORIA SECRET
Bahati Prinsloo
Model Kasia Struss presents a creation during the
A model walks the runway during the 2013 Victoria'…
USA FASHION VICTORIA SECRET
USA FASHION VICTORIA SECRET
Cara Delevingne
USA FASHION VICTORIA SECRET
Model Adriana Lima presents a creation during the
Asami Zdrenka, Jess Plummer, Amira McCarthy, Shere
USA FASHION VICTORIA SECRET
Hilary Rhoda
Model Ming Xi presents a creation during the annua
Model Sara Sampaio presents a creation during the
Model Elsa Hosk presents a creation during the ann
Jessica Hart presents a creation during the annual
Lima and Swanepoel dance during the finale of the