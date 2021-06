Garrn spielt ermordete Pistorius-Freundin

(FILES) This file photo taken on November 4, 2012 South African Paralympian athlete Oscar Pistorius posing next to his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp during the Feather Awards held at Melrose Arch in Johannesburg. South African Paralympian Oscar Pistorius was sentenced on July 6, 2016 to six years in jail for murdering his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp at his home three years ago. High Court judge Thokozile Masipa listed several mitigating factors for sentencing Pistorius to less than half the minimum 15-year term for murder, including the athlete's claim he believed he was shooting an intruder. / AFP PHOTO / LUCKY NXUMALO

