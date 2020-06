Tänzer beschuldigt Michael Jackson

FILE - In this May 5, 2005 file photo, defense witness Wade Robson, center, along with an unidentified woman, is escorted into the Santa Barbara County Courthouse by a member of Michael Jackson's security force, in Santa Maria, Calif. to provide testimony in Jackson's trial on charges of child molestation. Robson, a choreographer who testified that Michael Jackson never abused him as a child, has now filed a claim against the singerís estate claiming years of abuse at by the pop superstar. Robsonís attorney Henry Gradstein writes in a statement that his client was abused by the pop superstar over a seven year period. (AP Photo/Michael A. Mariant, File)

