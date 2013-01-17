Lance Armstrongs Beichtmutter
„Am Ende waren wir beide ziemlich erschöpft“.
Eine Hand wäscht die andere. Armstrong braucht eine Bühne, Oprah Winfrey braucht Quoten. Gemeinsam verklären sie den Dopingbetrug zum Hollywood-Drehbuch – Happy End inklusive“, schreibt Marc Pitzke in Spiegel Online. Viele Sportkommentatoren messen der „Beichte“ des Radsportlers, dem alle sieben Titel der Tour de France aberkannt wurden, keine Bedeutung zu. Weil er schuldig ist und überführt wurde, könne er gar nicht anders als auf Mitleid hoffen, andere belasten und um Vergebung bitten.
Talk-Queen Oprah Winfrey ist dafür die ideale Beichtmutter. Auf ihrer Couch darf man sich ausheulen. Hier werden Karrieren gemacht, Comebacks eingefädelt und schwere Fehltritte so menschlich gebracht, dass die halbe Nation vor Rührung mitweinen muss.
Lance Armstrong wurde angeblich auf das Interview von dem PR-Berater vorbereitet, der Bill Clinton bei der Lewinsky-Affäre betreute.
Oprah sendet seit zwei Jahren auf ihrem eigenem Kabelsender OWN. Die 58-Jährige ist die erste Afroamerikanerin, die Milliardärin wurde, ihr Vermögen wird auf 2,7 Milliarden Dollar geschätzt. Sie kam als uneheliches Kind minderjähriger Eltern auf die Welt, wurde mit neun Jahren sexuell missbraucht und als Jugendliche schwanger. Ihr Baby starb.
Oprah hatte Armstrong zu Weihnachten auf Hawaii getroffen. So stellte sie das am Dienstag bei CBS dar. „Er hat mich auf Maui besucht.“ Das zweieinhalbstündige Interview wurde am Montag in Austin, Texas, aufgezeichnet. Es sei das größte ihrer Karriere: „Am Ende waren wir beide ziemlich erschöpft.“ Als Winfrey 2011 nach einem Vierteljahrhundert die letzte Folge ihrer Talkshow zelebrierte, kamen zum Abschied nach 5000 Sendungen Madonna, Tom Cruise, Maria Shriver, Halle Berry und Will Smith. Doch danach fiel sie in ein Loch. Auf ihrem Sender OWN stimmten die Quoten nicht mehr. Mit der neuen Staffel Oprah’s Next Chapter soll es wieder bergauf gehen.
„Du gehst nicht zu Oprah, um zu gestehen. Du gehst zu Oprah, um Vergebung zu finden“, heißt es in der Branche. Doch im Fall Armstrong könnte das auch nach hinten losgehen. Ihm droht der Verlust seines Vermögens. CBS meldet, dass er US-Behörden 3,7 Millionen € angeboten hat, um größeren Schadenersatzforderungen vorzubeugen. Doch das wurde abgelehnt.