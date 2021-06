Opernball: In gewissem Sinn ein Gartenzwerg

Broadcaster ORF moderator Alfons Haider, left, kisses the hand of U.S actress Pamela Anderson, during the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2016. The Opera Ball is one of the most privileged events in the Austrian social calendar, attracting invited local guests along with luminaries and international dignitaries. (AP Photo/Hans Punz)

© Bild: Deleted - 1583826