Paradise Papers: So viel Geld hat die Queen

A State Banquet is set up in the ballroom during a press preview for the Summer opening of Buckingham Palace in London, Thursday, July 23, 2015. Last year the Royal Family welcomed around 62,000 guests to Buckingham Palace, at State Visits, receptions, Garden Parties, Investitures and private audiences. At the Summer Opening of the Palace displays throughout the State Rooms will recreate the settings for some of these royal occasions, and give a unique insight into what goes into creating a royal welcome ñ from the laying of a table at a State Banquet to the creation of an outfit worn by the Queen to receive visitors. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

© Bild: Deleted - 2329863