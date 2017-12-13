Vonn erhielt nach Trump-Kritik Drohungen
Dies zeige, wie gespalten das Land sei, erklärt der US-amerikanische Skistar.
Skistar Lindsey Vonn hat nach ihrer Kritik an der Politik von US-Präsident Donald Trump unliebsame Postings auf den sozialen Medien erhalten. Ihr sei gewünscht worden, dass sie sich den Hals breche, berichtete die 33-Jährige am Dienstag auf Instagram. "Es tut weh, solche Kommentare zu lesen", schrieb Vonn, die auch von positiven Rückmeldungen berichtete. Dies zeige, wie gespalten das Land sei.
As I head to France for the next races, I would like to share with you my reflections from the past few days. I've received a tremendous amount of feedback, both positive and negative, about my recent CNN interview. The point that I was trying to articulate is that all Olympic athletes represent their nation as a whole, and are not representatives of their government or any specific political figure or party. None of us work tirelessly for years on end to compete in the Olympics on behalf of Democrats or Republicans. The Olympics are a non-political event, a chance for everyone to put aside their differences and be on the same "team.". That does not mean that Olympic athletes don't have political opinions. As an American, I am extremely proud that our great nation was founded on principals and ideals where citizens can express our opinions openly. It is a privilege that some others around the world don't have. I am proud to be an American, and I want our country to continue to be a symbol of hope, compassion, inclusion and world unity. My travels around the world have recently made clear that this is no longer how people view the United States. You cannot pick up a newspaper or turn on the TV in Europe without noticing how people are questioning our direction. It seems to me that we must lead with understanding and strive for unity in our relationships throughout the world. As for myself, my recent comments opened up my eyes as to how divided we are right now. It is hurtful to read comments where people are hoping I break my neck or that God is punishing me for being "anti-Trump." We need to find a way to put aside our differences and find common ground in communicating. Is it wrong to hope for a better world? All of this is much bigger than skiing and the Olympics. I am going to take the next two months to focus on what I can do and right now that is competing for my country. In doing that, I will be hoping that we Americans can still be that "shining city on a hill."
In einem CNN-Interview hatte Vonn in der vergangenen Woche erklärt, bei den Winterspielen in Pyeongchang im Februar das amerikanische Volk, nicht aber den Präsidenten zu repräsentieren. Trump ließ dies unbeantwortet. Sie sei stolz, Amerikanerin zu sein, hielt Vonn nun fest. Die USA würden auf der Welt derzeit aber eher negativ gesehen werden.
"Man kann in Europa keine Zeitung in die Hand nehmen oder das Fernsehen aufdrehen, ohne zu bemerken, dass die Richtung, in die wir gehen, hinterfragt wird", meinte Vonn. "Es scheint mir, dass wir Verständnis zeigen und nach Einheit in unseren weltweiten Beziehungen streben sollten."
Die erfolgreichste Skirennläuferin aller Zeiten (77 Weltcupsiege) peilt bei den Spielen in Südkorea eine Medaille an. 2010 gewann sie Gold in der Abfahrt, Olympia 2014 in Sotschi versäumte Vonn dann verletzungsbedingt. Am Wochenende wird die Speed-Spezialistin in Val d'Isere am Start sein.