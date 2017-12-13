Skistar Lindsey Vonn hat nach ihrer Kritik an der Politik von US-Präsident Donald Trump unliebsame Postings auf den sozialen Medien erhalten. Ihr sei gewünscht worden, dass sie sich den Hals breche, berichtete die 33-Jährige am Dienstag auf Instagram. "Es tut weh, solche Kommentare zu lesen", schrieb Vonn, die auch von positiven Rückmeldungen berichtete. Dies zeige, wie gespalten das Land sei.

In einem CNN-Interview hatte Vonn in der vergangenen Woche erklärt, bei den Winterspielen in Pyeongchang im Februar das amerikanische Volk, nicht aber den Präsidenten zu repräsentieren. Trump ließ dies unbeantwortet. Sie sei stolz, Amerikanerin zu sein, hielt Vonn nun fest. Die USA würden auf der Welt derzeit aber eher negativ gesehen werden.

"Man kann in Europa keine Zeitung in die Hand nehmen oder das Fernsehen aufdrehen, ohne zu bemerken, dass die Richtung, in die wir gehen, hinterfragt wird", meinte Vonn. "Es scheint mir, dass wir Verständnis zeigen und nach Einheit in unseren weltweiten Beziehungen streben sollten."

Die erfolgreichste Skirennläuferin aller Zeiten (77 Weltcupsiege) peilt bei den Spielen in Südkorea eine Medaille an. 2010 gewann sie Gold in der Abfahrt, Olympia 2014 in Sotschi versäumte Vonn dann verletzungsbedingt. Am Wochenende wird die Speed-Spezialistin in Val d'Isere am Start sein.