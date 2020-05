Überlebenskampf auf hoher See

In this frame grab taken from video provided by Cheminees Poujoulat Swiss skipper, Bernard Stamm, performs self surgery during the Vendee Globe solo round the world sailing competition. Stamm broke a molar and had to file it down with sandpaper before capping it with resin. (Foto:Cheminees Poujoulat/Globe Surfer/AP/dapd)

© Bild: Deleted - 1678833