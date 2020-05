Webber: "Die Formel 1 frustriert die Fans"

epa04256691 Porsche Team on a Porsche 919 Hybrid with Timo Bernhard of Germany, Mark Webber of Australia and Brandon Hartley of New Zealand take part in the Le Mans 24 Hours race in Le Mans, France, 14 June 2014. The race started at 3pm and is scheduled to finish at 3pm on the 15th EPA/EDDY LEMAISTRE

© Bild: APA/EPA/EDDY LEMAISTRE