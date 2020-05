Anpfiff für die Besten der Besten

epa04225772 Real Madrid's Italian head coach Carlo Ancelotti holds the winner trophy during an event to celebrate their win in the UEFA Champions League held at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain on 25 May 2014. Real Madrid become European champions for the 10th time by beating city rivals Atletico Madrid 4-1 after extra time in Lisbon on 24 May. EPA/Javier Lizon

© Bild: APA/EPA/Javier Lizon