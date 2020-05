22,5 Minuten ohne Sauerstoff unter Wasser

Croatian free-diver Goran Colak dives in a mobile pool as his coach Ivan Drvis measures time, at Zagreb's main square September 29, 2013. According to the event organizers, Colak set a new world record of 22 minutes and 30 seconds in the discipline of Static Apnea CO2. He had beat the previous world record by 8 seconds. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic (CROATIA - Tags: SPORT SOCIETY)

© Bild: Reuters/ANTONIO BRONIC