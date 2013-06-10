Quiz: Erkennen Sie die Stadt?
Yoni Alter reduziert bei "Shapes of Cities" Städte auf das Wesentliche - ihre Wahrzeichen.
chicagoH.gif
Chicago, honorarfrei…
NYCH.gif
ReutersThe Empire State Building is seen from the Top of The Rock in New York April 25, 2012. One World Trade Center, being built at the site of the fallen twin towers, could surpass the Empire State Building as the tallest building in New York as soon a
tokyoH.gif
tokio_ cc sa nc by iwillbehomesoon.jpg
SFH.gif
REUTERSThe skyline of San Francisco, California showing the Transamerica Building framed by the north tower of the Golden Gate Bridge is pictured at sunset February 27, 2008. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith (UNITED STATES)
hkH.gif
hongkong_ cc sa nc by Sprengben.jpg
london11.gif
London, View from the top of the Victoria Tower, t…
SydneyH.gif
sydney harbour bridge_ cc nc by stevoarnold.jpg
shanghaiH.gif
shanghai_ cc nc by leniners.jpg
dc.gif
cc by humbertomoreno _ washington
barcelonaH.gif
cc-by_triplefivechina, barcelona
parisH.gif
dapdDer beleuchtete Eiffelturm (La Tour Eiffel) steht am Donnerstagabend (07.06.12) in Paris in Frankreich. Der nach dem Erbauer Gustave Eiffel benannte 324 Meter hohe Eiffelturm wurde von 1887 bis 1889 fuer die vierte Pariser Weltausstellung von 1989 err