kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Anmelden

info

© Reuters

freizeit Reise
10/18/2012

Berlin bei Regen

Indoor-Camping, ein alter Doppeldeckerbus als Kjosk und jede Menge Kunst – in der Hauptstadt Deutschlands wird es niemals langweilig.

© Bild: Reuters

ReutersThe Brandenburg Gate is reflected in a puddle of rain, as people gather in front, in Berlin November 9, 2009, during day-long celebrations to mark the 20th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall. REUTERS/Johannes Eisele (GERMANY)

© Bild: Scharfetter

Nicht honorarfrei!

© Bild: Voo

sdf

© Bild: Scharfetter

Nicht honorarfrei!

© Bild: Hersteller

sdf

© Bild: Scharfetter

Nicht honorarfrei!

© Bild: Scharfetter

Nicht honorarfrei!

© Bild: Deleted - 1217295

APThis photo taken in Berlin July 13, 2010, shows tourist at the alternative culture center Tacheles in central Berlin. Berlin has long been a rarity among the great cities of Europe: exciting, freewheeling, beautiful and cheap. Now, as Germany prepares

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSVisitors walk inside the Tacheles art house, a cultural centre in the ruins of a former department store in Berlin, November 4, 2008. With the work of more than 2,000 artists, Berlins annual trade fair has become one of Europes leading art forums.

© Bild: Hüttenpalast

sdf

© Bild: Scharfetter

Nicht honorarfrei!

© Bild: Scharfetter

Nicht honorarfrei!

© Bild: Scharfetter

Nicht honorarfrei!

| Stand: 10/18/2012, 10:53