Klug: Angebot für Einsatz in Syrien

epa03849689 A handout photograph made available by the US Navy on 03 September 2013 showing the US guided-missile destroyer USS Barry (DDG 52) conducting division tactics while transiting the Atlantic Ocean to participate in Joint Warrior 081 on 07 April 2008. Reports on 03 September 2013 state that four US Navy detroyers, USS Gravely, USS Mahan, USS Barry and USS Ramage, have been deployed in the Mediterranean Sea and are combat ready against Syria if the orders for a strike is given. EPA/MC2 TROY MILLER / US NAVY / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

