Der Kampf um die letzten Unentschlossenen in Wien

epa05272555 Leader of the right-wing Austrian Freedom Party (FPOe) Heinz-Christian Strache (R) and FPOe presidential candidate Norbert Hofer (L) pose for a photo during Hofer's final election campaign rally at Stephansplatz in Vienna, Austria, on 22 April 2016. The Austrian presidential elections will take place on 24 April 2016. EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

© Bild: EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA