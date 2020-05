Letztes Heeres-Aufgebot für Mali

France's President Francois Hollande (C) shakes hands with French troops alongside Mali's interim president Dioncounda Traore (L) at the airport after visiting the center of Timbuktu February 2, 2013. Malians chanting "Thank you, France!" mobbed Hollande on Saturday as he visited the desert city of Timbuktu, retaken from Islamist rebels, and pledged France's sustained support for Mali to expel jihadists. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier (MALI - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST CONFLICT MILITARY)

