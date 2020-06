Schweizer „Ja“ zu Ausländer-Quote

A poster against the "mass immigration initiative" of the Swiss Socalist Party SPS is seen through a barbed wire fence on the Federal Square before a campaign in Bern in this file photo taken January 29, 2014. With foreigners making up 23 percent of Switzerland's population of 8 million, the Swiss will vote on February 9 on a proposal to re-impose quotas on migrants from the European Union. The right-wing Swiss People's Party (SVP) wants Switzerland to seize back control over immigration by reintroducing quotas, renegotiating free movement of people with the EU, introduced in 2002 and asking employers to give national preference when filling jobs. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich/Files (SWITZERLAND - Tags: SOCIETY IMMIGRATION BUSINESS EMPLOYMENT POLITICS)

© Bild: Reuters/RUBEN SPRICH