Ukraine und Russland erzielen Einigung im Gasstreit

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak shakes hands with Ukraine's Energy Minister Yuri Prodan (R) after gas talks between the European Union, Russia and Ukraine at the European Commission headquarters in Brussels October 30, 2014. Negotiators from Ukraine, Russia and the European Union on Thursday agreed a deal on the resumption of Russian gas supplies to Ukraine and are to sign the accord shortly, sources close to the talks said. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir (BELGIUM - Tags: POLITICS ENERGY BUSINESS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

