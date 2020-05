Demos gehen weiter, keine Reisewarnung

epa04033783 Thai anti-government protesters leader Suthep Thaugsuban (L) is greeted by supporters as he leads a mass march as part of the Bangkok Shutdown rally at a major business district in Bangkok, Thailand, 21 January 2014. The uptick in violence of grenade attacks did not stop anti-government protesters from marching to drum up support for the movement, aimed at forcing caretaker Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra and her government to resign. EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

