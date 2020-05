Madrid, die vermüllte Hauptstadt

epa03948445 Madrid's mayor Ana Botella speaks during a press conference about the ongoing rubbish strike in Madrid, central Spain, 13 November 2013. Spanish opposition parties on 13 Novemeber warned that garbage accumulating in Madrid represented a serious health risk as a garbage collectors' strike entered its ninth day. Botella asked garbage-collecting companies to keep at least 40 per cent of their staff working in order to guarantee minimum services. EPA/LUCA PIERGIOVANNI

