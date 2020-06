"Putin, der Dieb": Pussy Riot mit neuem Video

A member of the Pussy Riot punk band pours what appears to be oil over a portrait of Igor Sechin, head of state oil firm Rosneft and a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, in this undated Russy Riot Group handout photograph obtained by Reuters July 16, 2013. The band took aim at Putin and how he runs Russia's oil industry on Tuesday in its first video for almost a year. REUTERS/Pussy Riot Group/Handout via Reuters (RUSSIA - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT POLITICS CIVIL UNREST ENERGY IMAGES OF THE DAY) ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. NO SALES. NO ARCHIVES. THIS PICTURE IS DISTRIBUTED EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

