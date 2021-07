Prag: Mit Wut und Überdruss nach links

epa03894447 Czech billionaire, Andrej Babis, during an election campaign of his party 'ANO' ('YES', in Czech) in Prague, Czech Republic 03 October 2013. Babis is the Czech Republic's second richest man, and founder of the agricultural, food processing and chemical holding company Agrofert. As founder and leader of his party ANO 'YES', Babis is running for legislative elections which will be held on 25-26 October 2013. EPA/FILIP SINGER

