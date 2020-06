686 Bewerber, aber nur ein Präsident

Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, left, and his close ally Esfandiar Rahim Mashaei flash victory signs, as they arrive at the election headquarters of the interior ministry for registering of Rahim Mashaei for the upcoming presidential election, in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, May 11, 2013. Iran's powerful former president Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani has entered the race for the June presidential election. Simultaneously, President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad's close confident Esfandiar Rahim Mashaei also signed up in the last minutes before Saturday's registration deadline. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

