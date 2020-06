Orban – die nächsten vier Jahre

Chairman and Prime Minister candidate of the radical nationalist Jobbik party Gabor Vona prepares to cast his vote accompanied by his wife Krisztina Vona-Szabo and his son at a polling station in Gyongyos, 79 kms northeast of Budapest during the parliamentary elections in Hungary, Sunday April 6, 2014. Hungary's governing party is tipped to win parliamentary elections Sunday, while a far-right party is expected to make further gains, according to polls. Prime Minister Viktor Orban's Fidesz party and its small ally, the Christian Democrats, are expected to win easily and they may even retain the two-thirds majority in the legislature gained in 2010 which allowed them to pass a new constitution, adopt unconventional economic policies, centralize power and grow the state's influence at the expense of the private sector. (AP Photo/MTI,Peter Komka)

© Bild: Deleted - 975738