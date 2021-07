Wenn Politiker-Ehen scheitern

FILE - In this Friday June 24, 2004 file photo, Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi, right, and his wife Veronica Lario wait for President George W. Bush and first lady Laura Bush at the Villa Madama residence in Rome. An Italian newspaper has reported, Friday, Dec. 28, 2012, the details of the divorce settlement between ex-Premier Silvio Berlusconi and his second wife Veronica Lario, saying he must pay her €3 million ($4 million) a month alimony but gets to keep their estate. Lario announced she was divorcing the billionaire media mogul in 2009, citing his presence at the 18th birthday party of a Naples girl and his fondness for younger women. The couple met in a dressing room in 1980 after Berlusconi saw Lario perform in a Milan theater, were married in 1990 and have three grown children. He has two children from his first marriage. The 76-year-old Berlusconi is currently dating a woman nearly 50 years his junior. (Foto:Susan Walsh, File/AP/dapd)

