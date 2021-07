Nach Merkel-Kandidatur: Warten auf Gabriel

FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2015 file photo German Social Democratic Party (SPD) chairman Sigmar Gabriel, front, and Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier, background, and Martin Schulz, President of the European Parliament, wait for the official announcement of the result for Gabriel's reelection as SPD chairman at the Social Democratic Party convention in Berlin. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, file)

© Bild: Deleted - 1800650