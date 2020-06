Paris: 1,5 Millionen bei Gedenkmarsch

epa04555112 World leaders including (L-R) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Mali's President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, French President Francois Hollande, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Queen Rania of Jordan walk at the start of a march to honor the victims of the terrorist attacks and to show unity, in Paris, France, 11 January 2015. Three days of terror that ended on 10 January saw 17 people killed in attacks that began with gunmen invading French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo and continued with the shooting of a policewoman and the siege of a Jewish supermarket. EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

© Bild: APA/EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET