Luxemburg: Dreierkoalition ohne Juncker?

Socialist Party head Etienne Schneider casts his vote at a polling station in Luxembourg on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2013. Polls opened in Luxembourg for legislative elections on Sunday, with Prime Minister Jean-Claude Juncker hoping to win another term in office after an intelligence scandal brought down his government earlier this year. Juncker is the European Union's longest-serving premier after 18 years in office. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

