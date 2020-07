Erdogan-Kritik endet für Schüler vor Gericht

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan addresses the provincial governors of Turkey during a meeting at the Presidential Palace in Ankara February 27, 2015. Turkish Central Bank Governor Erdem Basci sought to calm jittery investors on Friday, dismissing rumours that he would resign and giving a brief lift to the lira currency after it tumbled to a record low. Basci's future, and the independence of the central bank, have been a concern for investors since President Tayyip Erdogan stepped up criticism of the bank this week after it failed to meet his demand for bigger rate cuts. Speaking at a lunch for provincial governors on Friday, Erdogan did not mention the bank's latest rate decision but repeated his view that high interest rates amounted to a betrayal of the nation. REUTERS/Kayhan Ozer/Presidential Palace Press Office/Handout via Reuters (TURKEY - Tags: POLITICS) RELIGION) ATTENTION EDITORS - NO SALES. NO ARCHIVES. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. IT IS DISTRIBUTED, EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

© Bild: REUTERS/HANDOUT