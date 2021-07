Kongresswahlen 2018: US-Demokraten setzen auf Frauen

In this Oct. 20, 2017 photo, Ashley Bennett, a Democratic candidate for freeholder in Atlantic County, N.J., speaks about her campaign in Northfield, N.J. She decided to make her first run for public office after an incumbent Republican on the freeholder board posted a meme on social media asking whether participants in the Women's March on Washington would be home in time to cook dinner. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

