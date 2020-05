Kennedy und die Frauen

epa02611983 (FILE) A file picture dated 01 September 1965 shows Hungarian-born US actress Zsa Zsa Gabor posing in a restaurant in Munich, Germany. According to media reports on 03 March 2011 screen legend Zsa Zsa Gabor was rushed to hospital again on 02 March 2011 due to blood flow problems in her left leg, according to her husband. Gabor, 94, has been in and out of hospital since last year when she had hip replacement surgery following a fall. Complications from that operation forced doctors to amputate her right leg and in January she was hospitalized for a lung infection. EPA/STF B/W only

