Die Wackelkandidaten in Junckers Kommission

epa04426164 Jonathan Hill (C), of the United Kingdom, the EU Commissioner-designate for financial stability, financial services and capital markets union, speaks at a hearing by the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs, at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, 01 October 2014. Others are not identified. The European Parliament has started quizzing the 27 men and women who have been picked to serve in the new European Commission. The full parliament is expected to vote on the line-up of the new commission on 22 October. EPA/JULIEN WARNAND

© Bild: APA/EPA/JULIEN WARNAND