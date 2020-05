Obama: "Den IS schwächen und zerstören"

FILE - In this Aug. 7, 2014 file photo, President Barack Obama speaks in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington. The president will make a televised address Wednesday night to outline plans for an expanded U.S. effort to confront violent Islamic State militants in Iraq and Syria. "The president believes this is a high national security priority," White House spokesman Josh Earnest said. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)

© Bild: Deleted - 1728036